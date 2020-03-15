South Plains College graduate auditioning on The Voice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former South Plains College student is auditioning for The Voice.
Gigi Grace Hess will take part in the final blind auditions for The Voice, tomorrow at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 11.
Gigi is a graduate of the South Plains College Commercial Music program, a department that takes students from around the world, with alumni including artists like singers LeeAnn Womack and Natalie Maines, and Musicians such as Jedd Hughes and Heath Wright.
