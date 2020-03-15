Texas Tech student trying to get home from Europe amid coronavirus travel ban

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Study abroad programs are shutting down as the coronavirus spreads throughout the world, and now one student from Amarillo is scrambling to get back home.
Grace Shanks had just moved to Spain with excitement of being able to study abroad, but with unforeseen events happening, it has turned into something of a nightmare for her.
Shanks is a Texas Tech student studying Architecture, who had an opportunity to study abroad in Spain.
Less than three months into the program, she has been forced to go back to the United States as her spring study abroad program is canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Madrid is the main issue in Spain on where everyone is getting sick, and community spread is happening, so it wasn’t really a thing until Trump issued the ban. Now it’s starting to go crazy here,” said Texas Tech University Student Grace Shanks.
On Thursday, President Trump issued a 30 day travel ban to go into effect on Friday, stopping people coming from dozens of countries in Europe. Following the announcement, Texas Tech sent all their abroad students an email saying they needed to come back to the United States immediately.
“That’s part of one of my concerns, is that since Spain has declared the State of Emergency, we still don’t know the extent of it. If they are going to shut down the borders like they did in Italy, I will be stuck here. So if that’s the case, I will probably end up staying here with my host family,” said Shanks.
Right now, Shanks’ flight is set for Sunday, where she will have to take five different routes to get back to the United States.
Texas Tech University is requiring all individuals returning from countries with travel restrictions to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“I’ve been freaking out a little bit. I’m not good, necessarily, in emergency situations, it’s kind of a family joke. We’re all just ready to be back home and be self-quarantined, so that we can start to get back home to a normal life,” said Shanks.
Once she arrives in Texas, she will be quarantined. Depending on her status, she will be tested for COVID-19, where she might have to move to isolation.
