United Supermarkets asking customers to limit purchase of high-demand items; Market Street no longer 24 hours

Taking Care of Our Team. All of our team members are encouraged to follow the CDC’s recommendations to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. We are encouraging our associates to stay home when they feel ill, and are working with Talent Management to ensure that every member of our team who faces a crisis can have peace of mind that we will help them get through it. Please help us keep our team members and community safe by considering use of our curbside grocery pick-up or delivery services if you have a fever or flu symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.