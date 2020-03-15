Xcel Energy suspends service disconnections

“We want to assure our customers that as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we’re here to support them during this difficult time,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president, Chief Customer and Innovation Officer. “The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19. We will work with our customers,our communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stay on and that those we serve are cared for and protected.”