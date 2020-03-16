Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is dead after a home invasion in the 3200 block of 43rd Street.
- Police say a homeowner shot a person who tried to break into a home.
- The suspect was taken to Covenant Medical Center, where he later died.
- Read that story here: 1 dead after home invasion
The Lubbock Health Department and city representatives will host a news conference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
- The are still no confirmed cases in or around Lubbock County.
- That news conference will stream live on www.KCBD.com.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero.
- The fed also announced a $700 billion program to protect the U.S. economy.
- This is the second emergency rate cute in the last two weeks.
- Read more from The Associated Press: Global stock markets, US futures fall after Fed rate cut
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders sparred in their first on-on-one debate.
- The two clashed over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The debate took place without an audience because of the virus.
- Read more here: AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from Biden, Sanders debate
