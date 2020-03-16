Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 dead after overnight home invasion, Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero, Democrats spar in debate

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | March 16, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is dead after a home invasion in the 3200 block of 43rd Street.

  • Police say a homeowner shot a person who tried to break into a home.
  • The suspect was taken to Covenant Medical Center, where he later died.
  • Read that story here: 1 dead after home invasion

The Lubbock Health Department and city representatives will host a news conference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The are still no confirmed cases in or around Lubbock County.
  • That news conference will stream live on www.KCBD.com.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders sparred in their first on-on-one debate.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.