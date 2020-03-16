1 dead after home invasion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting after a home invasion in Central Lubbock that left one person dead.
LPD says police were called just before midnight to the 3200 block of 43rd Street. A person was trying to break into a home in the area.
The homeowner shot the suspected intruder.
That suspect tried to leave the area on a bicycle after being shot. He stopped about four blocks away on 47th Street, and was found there.
The suspect was taken to Covenant, where he was declared dead.
LPD’s Metro Special Crimes Unit is still investigating this case. There is no word on if any charges have been filed against anyone.
