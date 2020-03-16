Dense fog, drizzle expected overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dense fog and drizzle are in the forecast overnight tonight.
Fog may reduce visibilities to near zero through daybreak.
Fog coverage will hopefully lift a bit during the late morning hours Monday.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible overnight and Monday, especially across the southern half of the area.
Rain coverage becomes more isolated Monday, but will increase again Tuesday and Wednesday as active weather remain in the forecast the next few days.
There is a risk for a few severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night provided we warm up enough during the day.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.