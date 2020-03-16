Dense fog overnight, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dense fog and drizzle are in the forecast again overnight tonight.
Fog may reduce visibilities to near zero through daybreak across portions of the South Plains viewing area.
Fog coverage will hopefully lift a bit during the late morning hours Tuesday.
Drizzle and fog are in the forecast for most areas overnight and a few showers may also develop.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday morning with a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
Models are also showing a low risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday.
A freeze is possible by Friday morning and likely Saturday morning across most of the viewing area. Lows in the 20’s are expected Saturday morning. Don’t plant anything outside just yet.
