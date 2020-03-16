Fog, rain, storms, and possible severe

Thursday is the first day of Spring. The Spring, or Vernal, Equinox will occur at 10:50 PM CDT. The word equinox (equal night) is a reference to night and day being equal in length. That is, 12 hours between sunrise and sunset (and 12 hours between sunset and sunrise). Actually, that occurs today. Today's sunrise is at 7:56 AM and sunset at 7:56 PM. 12 hours between, equal day and night.