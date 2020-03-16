Fog, rain, storms, and possible severe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog, rain, thunderstorms, and possibly severe weather. They all show up in our forecast. Not all at once. But over the next few days.
Areas of low visibility in fog and mist are possible through this morning. Also, spotty light rain showers are possible and the rumble of thunder may be heard. It will remain chilly through the morning with temperatures in the 40s.
The chance of rain and storms will be low this afternoon, but not zero. I expect it to be mostly cloudy, but some sunshine is likely. It will be warmer with temperatures peaking in the 60s late this afternoon.
Areas of low visibility in fog and mist will be possible this evening through Tuesday morning. It will get chilly. Lows will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.
Fog, and the potential for low visibility, may linger through tomorrow morning.
Heads up to Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days thunderstorms are likely in and near the KCBD viewing area. Both days include a low risk of severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Outlooks include a Marginal Risk across nearly the entire viewing area both days. The outlooks also include a Slight Risk over much of the viewing area tomorrow (and tomorrow night), and the eastern two-thirds (including Lubbock and Plainview) Wednesday (and Wednesday night).
The Marginal Risk category is the second of six. The categories are:
1) Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms possible, severe storms not expected.
2) Marginal: Isolated severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds.
3) Slight: Scattered severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds, but one or two tornadoes possible.
4) Enhanced: Numerous severe storms possible: Few tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging wind gusts.
5) Moderate: Widespread severe storms likely: Strong tornadoes, destructive hail, and widespread wind damage.
6) High: Widespread severe storms expected: Tornado outbreak potential, widespread destructive hail and wind events.
Thursday is the first day of Spring. The Spring, or Vernal, Equinox will occur at 10:50 PM CDT. The word equinox (equal night) is a reference to night and day being equal in length. That is, 12 hours between sunrise and sunset (and 12 hours between sunset and sunrise). Actually, that occurs today. Today's sunrise is at 7:56 AM and sunset at 7:56 PM. 12 hours between, equal day and night.
I recommended last week that you hold off on putting out or planting cold-sensitive vegetation. Take a look at my Extended Forecast (here on the Weather Page). A freeze, which may be a hard freeze, is possible. The average date of Lubbock’s last Spring freeze is April 10.
