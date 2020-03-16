Gov. Abbott waives STAAR test requirements

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness requirement for Texas students as a health precaution because of the spread of COVID-19.
The governor also asks all school superintendents to prioritize the health of its students and staff in deciding whether or not to cancel school or extend spring breaks.
“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Abbott said in an official public statement. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”
Along with waiving the STAAR test requirements, the governor is in talks with the Department of Education to waive federal test requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.
Abbott is also working with the Texas Education Agency to tailor needs for special education students so they get the same access to education as other students in their districts. At the moment there is no detailed information on the steps the governor’s office and the TEA will take.
“We are thankful for Governor Abbott’s willingness to waive the STAAR testing requirement, as it allows schools the maximum flexibility to remain focused on public health while also investing in the capacity to support student learning remotely,” Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency commissioner, said in a written statement.
