Grace Clinic updating visitor policy in midst of Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - We are taking expanded precautions in light of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 or exposing patients and our caregivers, we have modified our visitation policy.
We understand the importance of seeing loved ones while they are receiving care and know the value visitors bring to our patients. This visitor policy allows us to promote safety while conserving supplies needed to treat and control the spread of infectious disease.
- All patients and visitors MAY be subject to a temperature screening.
- During this time, we encourage our patients and their loved ones to communicate through phone and video calls.
- If our patients don't have video capabilities on their personal devices, please visit with your care team.
Changes to our visitation policy are in effect until further notice.
Grace Medical Center Facility Visitor Policy
- Maximum two (2) visitors at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient's stay)
- Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival
Grace Clinic Facility Visitor Policy
· Maximum two (2) adult visitors per patient
· Please exercise extreme caution when bringing minors accompanying adults
We are monitoring this matter closely and will make adjustments, as necessary. If you have any questions about visitation, please ask a member of your care team.
