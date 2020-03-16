H-E-B gives $3 million for Coronavirus community support

Whether it’s in our stores or in the more than 300 communities we serve, H-E-B is here to stand by and help all Texans, especially our most vulnerable neighbors. We must work together to get through the tough times, and this is especially true as we confront the threat of coronavirus. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm and support one another. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas.