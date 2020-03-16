KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Johana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Johana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Johana is a 3-year-old pit bull who came to LAS in February.
She was timid when she was taken in, so she’ll need a patient family who can give her all the loves she deserves. She is up-to-date on her vaccines and spayed.
Johana’s adoption fees for Monday, March 16, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
