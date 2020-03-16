LISD Superintendent details plans for distance learning, feeding students if they close

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Although many schools across the country have closed, Lubbock school districts have not. Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo said it's because there is no active case of COVID-19 in our community.
She said they are using CDC guidelines, considering if they have an active case in the community, or a case directly related to someone in the school community, such as a student, a parent, a teacher.
Rollo said, "At this point we don't have any of those factors."
She said this could change if Lubbock gets an active case, depending on how that case relates to the school community.
Rollo said she is "grateful" for Gov. Abbott's decision to suspend STAAR testing, so that will no longer be a factor as the district considers what to do going forward.
"It just relieves some of that pressure on whether to close or not," Rollo said. "Now it's not related to that."
Rollo said the three major Lubbock districts are communicating 24/7 as they consider whether or not they should close.
Rollo said they will be making operational changes to help with mitigating the potential spread of the disease, "looking for ways for parents to keep their kids home if they're uncomfortable."
"We are making plans for both scenarios, if we close or if we do not close. We will be prepared in either case, and it could change at a moment's notice."
Lubbock ISD sent a Chromebook home with every student, 2nd through 12th grade, on the Friday before Spring Break.
Rollo said they are already prepping lessons across platforms so they can "continue some amount of instruction at home."
"It's not ever going to be the same as face to face, but if we can at least keep students learning in some capacity that helps."
"Yes, there is a challenge in not all of our students having access to WiFi, but we're working with some local entities to help us mitigate that issue."
"If we do close we are going to have 16 campuses where we are preparing meals and doing curbside service. That will be for breakfast and lunch. We already have some campuses that serve dinner, and we will continue serving curbside dinner on those particular campuses."
The district is also looking at using buses to deliver meals to some neighborhoods.
Rollo said the district is currently doing deep cleaning at all Lubbock schools, "especially concentrating on touch points, where lots of hands are touching surfaces."
The district plans to have classes back in session on Monday, Mar. 23, unless circumstances change.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.