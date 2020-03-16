LP&L suspends electric and water disconnections in response to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF LUBBOCK) - The City of Lubbock is committed to the health and safety of our community. Following the Lubbock City Council’s action this evening to declare a public health disaster, City of Lubbock Utilities will suspend utility service disconnects for non-payment to assist customers who may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 or its economic impacts. The action goes into effect immediately until further notice.