Lubbock restaurants changing operations, increasing cleaning efforts in response to COVID-19 concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City officials praised Lubbock restaurants for “self-regulating” on Monday, as business owners take steps to protect customers and change the way they do business.
Teresa Stephens is the owner of Cast Iron Grill. She says they have been cleaning and sanitizing more than usual.
“We’ve come in and we’ve sterilized all the tables and chairs. We’ve taken all condiments off the tables, and as guests come in, we put them on the tables. We take them away, we sterilize them for our new guests,” Stephens said. “Same with the menus.”
Mallory and Arnis Robbins own Evie Mae’s. They’re also intensifying their cleaning.
“Periodically throughout the day I’m wiping down the front door handles, the sauce bottles, the salt and pepper shakers, just trying to wipe things down 10 times more than I used to,” Mallory said. “Just be more mindful of it.”
Both owners said they would keep their restaurant doors open as of Monday morning, but both are ramping up measures to keep customers and employees safe and healthy. Both owners say they’re keeping their doors open because of their employees.
“If it were as easy as just closing down, we absolutely would. We’ve got 20 plus employees and their families, and we’re not in a financial position where we can continue to take care of these people,” Arnis Robbins said.
“We’ve got 26 people that come to work every single day, and they look for us to make the right decision,” Stephens said. “We love this community, and this community is based on small businesses. We would do anything to help them out - first of all, keeping this place a clean, safe environment.”
Both Cast Iron Grill And Evie Mae’s say they will be offering curbside pickup and they’ll have their food trucks and trailers out. They say to monitor their social media pages for updates.
“We obviously are not fearful or afraid, but we want people to know that we take it seriously,” Stephens said. "As long as we need to do these, you know, I really feel like this can make us better people. This can make us better owners. This can make us better bosses, better restaurant people. If we implement these things, and we keep them, it just makes us better.
Of course, these are just two of the many restaurants in Lubbock changing their operations to serve the public.
