New election granted after judge’s seat omitted from 2 counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - A new election is needed because voters in two counties did not have the opportunity to vote for the Justice of the 7th Court of Appeals, Place 4.
This contest is between gubernatorial appointee Larry Doss and his challenger Steven Denny. Doss was appointed to the seat by Gov. Gregg Abott with the term set to expire on Dec. 31.
The seat was up for a special election during the March 3 Republican Primary.
That seat was not included on two of the 46 counties within the appellate’s jurisdiction. The two counties that did not have the seat on its ballots were Cochran and Collingsworth counties.
The new election will most likely take place May 26, sources tell KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Both elections administrators in charge of including the seats on their ballots admitted it was an oversight and did not intentionally exclude the seat, court documents show.
Doss filed a petition for a new contest on March 12 and it has been granted. Denny did not contest the action and agreed with the petition.
Unofficial election results show a total of more than 504,000 voters cast their ballot for that seat. Denny received 46,002 and Doss received 45,683.
Court documents show in Cochran County there are 1,757 registered voters and 458 cast a ballot. In Collingsworth County, 1,904 people are registered to vote and 432 cast a ballot on March 3.
