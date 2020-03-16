Sheriff: 7 family members fatally shot in North Carolina

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say seven members of the same family were fatally shot outside the city of Raleigh.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon in the Moncure community.
Authorities say the suspect was among those killed.
Authorities say they’re still investigating a possible motive.
They describe the area where the shooting happened as a "quiet, close-knit community where violence is out of the norm.”
