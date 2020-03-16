South Plains Electric will not disconnect service in March

"As a not-for-profit cooperative, working with and helping our members during tough times is not new for us. While the temporary hold on disconnects helps to keep the lights on, it doesn’t keep a balance due from accumulating. If members will communicate with us, we may have other ways we can help. We will continue to monitor the situation and will let our members know if something changes. If you would like to talk to our member service representatives, give us a call at 806-775-7766.