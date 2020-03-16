Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds joint news conference on continued efforts to combat COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, will hold a joint news conference to provide an update on Texas’ continued efforts to combat Coronavirus, as well as the San Antonio drive-through Coronavirus testing site, on Monday, March 16th at the San Antonio Emergency Operations Center.
The news conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.
