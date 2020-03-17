ACC cancels sports for remainder of academic year

In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Virginia's Adam Haseley scores on a Pavin Smith single as Vanderbilt catcher Jason Delay waits for the throw during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the best-of-three NCAA baseball College World Series finals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. The ACC has cancelled athletics for the rest of the academic year in response to the coronavirus. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
March 17, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:22 AM

(AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled all athletics competition and practices through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The league announced the move Tuesday. The ACC had previously suspended those activities “until further notice.”

The ACC’s statement said the cancellations came after a unanimous decision among league member schools, with Commissioner John Swofford saying league officials are “particularly disappointed for our student-athletes.”

