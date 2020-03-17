All Alamo Drafthouse locations are now closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - Alamo Drafthouse has released a statement announcing the closure of all corporate-owned and franchise owned Alamo Drafthouse locations.
The following was released from Alamo Drathouse:
We are deeply saddened to announce that all Alamo Drafthouse Cinema corporate-owned locations, and all but one* franchise-owned locations, are now closed until further notice.
All shows have been canceled, and all tickets will be refunded. This news – this situation – is devastating.When we re-open after this unprecedented and indefinite hiatus, it will be in a dramatically altered world, and in an industry that’s been shaken to its core.
We’ll be in close contact over the coming days and weeks with our teams, suppliers, and colleagues on what these closures mean and what we plan to do next.
This has already been a trying time for our entire team – servers, kitchen staff, bartenders, projectionists, concierge crew, managers – everyone who makes Alamo Drafthouse what it is.
To try and assist as many staff members as possible, we’re working with the Emergency Assistance Foundation to expand and streamline our Alamo Family Fund in order to be able to respond to the increased need for emergency assistance by those affected.
Alamo Drafthouse, through the AlamoGives initiative, has committed up to $2 million to this relief fund. We will have more information on this very soon.
To our guests, colleagues, and friends – we wish you the best, and we look forward to serving you again soon. Thank you. We will meet again.
What Our Guests Need to Know If you’ve purchased tickets, here’s what you need to know.
- All tickets, including convenience fees and ticket add-ons, will be automatically refunded.
- If your ticket was purchased through Fandango or any other platform, they will be processing your refund.
- If your ticket was purchased in person (at the box office), please contact avp@drafthouse.com and we’ll follow up as soon as we can.
- If you’re a Season Pass member, we are pausing your account and billing. We’ll reactivate it and notify you when we reopen – any unused portion of your current subscription period will be applied to your account when service resumes. If you’d prefer to cancel your account or you need to make a change, please contact seasonpass@drafthouse.com.
*Our Winchester, VA theater remains open.
The full release can be found here:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.