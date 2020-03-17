Covenant to host emergency blood drives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health is putting more of an emphasis on upcoming blood drives because of an increase in demand.
Over the next few weeks the hospital system will have several emergency blood drives. These blood drives were already pre-scheduled but because of some cancelled blood drives at Texas Tech there is a concern over a lack of blood in local and area hospitals.
Most of the concern is over the anticipated increase in cases of COVID-19.
Donations are safe and there is no risk of contracting the virus or any viruses through blood, Covenant says.
Those who would like to donate must be at least 16-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and have not donated within the last eight weeks. Anyone who wants to donate is asked to bring an ID.
There are additional restrictions for those who have traveled to certain areas.
The blood drive dates are as follows:
- 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 18 and 19 inside the Knipling Education & Conference Center at 21st Street and Louisville Avenue.
- 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 24 near Covenant Children’s. An exact location is yet to be determined.
Fore more information on blood donations people are asked to visit the Vitalant website.
