Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

City declares disaster declaration, Littlefield visitor tests positive for COVID-19, Texas reports first coronavirus death

By Michael Cantu | March 17, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 6:24 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a public health declaration for the City of Lubbock goes into at 5 p.m. today

The City of Littlefield has learned a person who visited the Texas Civil Commitment Center in the past two weeks has tested positive for COVID-19.

The State of Texas has reported its first death related to COVID-19.

Federal, state and local authorities are asking people to stop stockpiling groceries and other supplies.

  • People are asked to buy only what is needed and respect quantity limits stores have in place.
  • The U.S. has no shortage of toilet paper, which will not protect people from coronavirus because it is not an intestinal disease.
  • Read more here: Trump announces tougher coronavirus guidelines

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

