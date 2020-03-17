Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a public health declaration for the City of Lubbock goes into at 5 p.m. today
- The city still has not seen any positive cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock or on the South Plains.
- The declaration will limit gatherings indoors or outdoors to no more than 200 people.
- Read the specific details here: Lubbock mayor declares public health disaster, limits public gatherings to 200 people
The City of Littlefield has learned a person who visited the Texas Civil Commitment Center in the past two weeks has tested positive for COVID-19.
- That visitor is from out of state and did not become ill until they returned home.
- All people who potentially came in contact with that visitor are being monitored for signs of the virus.
- Read more here: Visitor to Texas Civil Commitment Center in Littlefield has tested positive for Coronavirus
The State of Texas has reported its first death related to COVID-19.
- This was a man in his 90s who died Sunday night, but the positive COVID-19 test did not come in until Monday night.
- The Matagorda County Hospital District believes this case was related to the county’s first case of the virus.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas officials link man’s death to coronavirus, first such case in state
Federal, state and local authorities are asking people to stop stockpiling groceries and other supplies.
- People are asked to buy only what is needed and respect quantity limits stores have in place.
- The U.S. has no shortage of toilet paper, which will not protect people from coronavirus because it is not an intestinal disease.
- Read more here: Trump announces tougher coronavirus guidelines
