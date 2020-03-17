DPS provides info on fatal crash in Dickens County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has provided information on a fatal crash in Dickens County, Tuesday morning.
DPS says 80-year-old Saragosa Moreno Ramirez of Roaring Springs was traveling north on SH 70, north of County Road 242, in Dickens County, around 11:30 Tuesday.
The report states Ramirez lost control of the vehicle amid significant rainfall, and went off the road where the vehicle rolled.
Ramirez was pronounced deceased on scene by Dickens County Judge Kevin Brendle.
