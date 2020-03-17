Crash closes parts South Loop between Quaker, Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area near 4500 South Loop 289 because of a crash in that area.
Because of this crash, the westbound lanes of South Loop 289 between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road will be closed for several hours. Traffic will be diverted off the Loop at Quaker.
At this time it is unclear how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries but police are at the scene.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.
