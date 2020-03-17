Jeff Caffey parts ways with Slaton

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton and Head Football Coach/AD Jeff Caffey have agreed to part ways.
The move comes after Caffey went 14-10 in two years, leading the program as he guided the Tigers into the Area Round of the pigskin playoffs.
I talked to Coach Caffey Monday afternoon to see what happened.
"When you have new administration, usually there are changes and it's nobody's fault. It's not my fault, not the kids' fault, not the school districts' fault. Usually they come up with new goals and there's change."
Caffey, who's previously been at Ralls and SpringLake-Earth, is proud of all the athletic success Slaton has been seeing.
"With our football program, we've taken a step. Three consecutive playoffs, three winning seasons, hasn't been done in school history that I could find. Both boys and girls went to State track. Boys and girls State qualifiers in powerlifting. We made regionals in golf last year. There are just some good things happening. I hope they are able to continue there."
Using #rideforthebrand, Coach Caffey is disappointed that he will be moving on. However, he will stay on through the school year.
"I'm a little heartbroken. We'll land on our feet. We'll find us a good place where I can continue to keep loving kids and moving forward."
We wish Coach Caffey and his family the best.
