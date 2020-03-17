KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brenda

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brenda, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Brenda is a 1.5-year-old Aussie-Jack Russell mix who has been in the shelter since late-January.
She is a sweetheart who will do great with children or anyone she can play with. She is up-to-date on her vaccines and has been spayed.
Brenda’s adoption fees for Tuesday, March 17, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
