Kids show off pigs in Lubbock alternative to Houston, Austin livestock shows

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock hosted a show for kids who missed out on the Houston and Austin livestock shows this year, dubbing it “The Alternative Show” so nearly 600 kids from Texas could show more than 1,500 pigs.
“It’s just going to be a one-time thing. We do not anticipate any other future shows as far as this goes," said Will Winter, one of the organizers.
Winter said he knew how hard some kids had worked since summer with their pigs and wanted to give them this opportunity, especially since some are high school seniors.
“There were seniors and lots of tears were shed there when Houston and Austin were cancelled. We couldn’t just let them stand by and not let them try to show their pigs.” Winter said. “Everybody is kind of spread out and each of the industries has stepped up to the kids to try and make sure that they have a chance to exhibit what we’ve been working with.”
Kamryn Van Ausdall, a senior from the San Antonio area, was delighted that she got to participate in one last show.
“I’m super thankful for them putting this on. I was pretty heart-broken when I first heard that both of the stock shows were cancelled so, it’s like, ‘Well, now what are we going to do?’ I was pretty sad that it would be my last show in Texas.”
Winter says that no kid is going to go away empty-handed. Everybody is going to get a monetary award from money that comes from entry fees and donors. He said they raised $272,000.
“We’ve got 50 classes that we’re going to show. We’re going to pay 10-deep. So over 500 kids are going to get a check."
Winter says organizers tried to keep a clean area before the crowds.
“We went through extra precautions. We have hand sanitizer. We disinfected the entire facility before we started. So we were very cautious and we took the measures that we needed to do.”
Winter says the event will go on through Monday night and they will be out by noon Tuesday.
“There have been so many tears from kids that have come up to us," he said.
Winter gave special thanks to Jason Lackey and the families who helped him put the show together.
