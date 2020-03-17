Lubbock County courts delay evictions until April 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Justice Courts have issued a standing order, saying eviction paperwork will not be processed and writs of possession will not be issued until April 1, along with other temporary changes amid COVID-19 precautions.
The order states: “while there is currently no need for alarm, the Justice Courts of Lubbock County are preparing to ensure a proper response if an outbreak occurs.”
The courts say this order will stay in effect until Governor Greg Abbott lifts the State of Emergency, or the Texas Supreme Court or Court of Criminal Appeals authorizes new rules.
See a full copy of this order below:
