WATCH LIVE: Lubbock ISD holding special meeting granting Superintendent emergency powers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Special teleconference meeting of the Board of Trustees of Lubbock Independent School District is being held to discuss approval of a resolution considering changes to policies regarding district school closures, and public funds from the State of Disaster declaration by Governor Greg Abbott.
The proposed action will also delegate emergency authority to the Superintendent for 45 days. According to the proposal, this authority is “to react to the situations that may be present in the District during the state-declared disaster period in order to mitigate the public health risks of COVID-19,” including instituting remote classes, or closing LISD schools.
LISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo said during the meeting they propose spring break be extended by one week for students. There will be online instruction for the students during that week.
During that week, staff will need to report to their respective schools. Principals will get guidelines for their staff and will decide who will come in and who will work from home. “We need the staff to come in so we can make some plans.”
Also announced during the meeting, bus routes will be used to deliver food to those students who need it.
For those students who do not have internet, LISD is working with community partners on that situation. They are also working on paper packets for those students.
Another meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
