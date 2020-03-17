Lubbock man Matthew Courtney pleads guilty to two bank robberies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 48-year-old Matthew Courtney pleaded guilty to two separate bank robberies on Monday, admitting to robbing both locations within days of each other.
City Bank at 601 University was robbed on Feb. 21 and Aim Bank at 6502 Slide Road was robbed on Feb. 24.
Police say Courtney went into City Bank on Feb. 21 "dressed in a black parka, entered the City Bank, approached the teller and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect left the building and walked to a 2002 Mercury 4-door passenger car located outside of the bank."
Police were able to identify Courtney from a fingerprint left on the deposit slip he used to demand the money.
The teller at Aim Bank told police Courtney approached her station with paperwork, cardboard and a black bag. Courtney wrote on the cardboard and told the teller, "You're getting robbed."
The teller handed over the money and Courtney left the bank with his paperword, cardboard and bag full of money.
Police identified Courtney from surveillance video.
Courtney remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Monday night, being held for federal marshals.
