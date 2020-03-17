Lubbock Meals on Wheels in need of healthy volunteers

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is receiving an increased number of referrals for our services. At the same time, some of our delivery volunteers, including corporate volunteers, are deciding that it is best for them to suspend their current volunteer activities. Because of this, we are unable to add any additional routes to accommodate the increasing demand. This will lead to waiting lists in some parts of our community where we have no capacity on our existing routes. We invite anyone that is able to help with meal delivery to sign up to be an LMOW volunteer by going to lubbockmealsonwheels.org . We are not only concerned about our clients having a hot meal at lunch, we are also concerned that many of our clients will have no one to check on their well-being.