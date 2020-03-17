Lubbock Meals on Wheels in need of healthy volunteers

**From Lubbock Meals on Wheels**
Lubbock Meals on Wheels is receiving an increased number of referrals for our services. At the same time, some of our delivery volunteers, including corporate volunteers, are deciding that it is best for them to suspend their current volunteer activities. Because of this, we are unable to add any additional routes to accommodate the increasing demand. This will lead to waiting lists in some parts of our community where we have no capacity on our existing routes. We invite anyone that is able to help with meal delivery to sign up to be an LMOW volunteer by going to lubbockmealsonwheels.org. We are not only concerned about our clients having a hot meal at lunch, we are also concerned that many of our clients will have no one to check on their well-being.
Please remember to check on your elderly and vulnerable neighbors. Offer to help in anyway that you can by doing things like running errands, providing a meal, or sharing supplies. Lubbock and Wolfforth are generous when it comes to taking care of those who need help in our communities.
During these uncertain times, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is closely monitoring developments of the COVID-19 outbreak and following the guidelines put out by the CDC and the World Health Organization. It is our plan to continue to deliver meals. As always, we continue to follow prescribed hygiene practices and hand washing protocols in all areas of our operation. It is our standard policy to remind all volunteers not to volunteer/deliver if they feel that they are ill or they have a fever.
In light of recommendations from the CDC and our local government to keep group gatherings to a minimum, the people that host the annual Annie’s Chat & Chew fundraiser have decided to cancel this event. Invitations have already been sent out, so please share news of this cancellation. This fundraiser brought in $1,600.00 to benefit Lubbock Meals on Wheels in 2019.
LMOW has several contingency plans that we can put into play if we are unable to deliver as we usually do. If it becomes necessary, we can send out multiple meals at once and reduce the number of delivery days within a week. We have access to frozen meals and shelf stable meals if we should need to use those. We will keep you informed as changes happen.
