Museum of Texas Tech University closed

**From the Museum of Texas Tech University**
LUBBOCK, TX – The Museum of Texas Tech University will close to the public and all volunteers at 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All public and volunteer programs are canceled until further notice, including the museum’s Association events. The decision comes at the direction of Texas Tech University leadership and is in accordance with Texas Tech University policy and procedure.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 the museum will operate under a work from home policy for those who are able and on a limited schedule for teams who are unable to work from home. A reopening date will be announced at a later time.
The safety of our employees and students as well as the safety of visitors of the museum remain our highest priority. We encourage you to check our website, museum.ttu.edu, for any official updates as well as follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and twitter where updates and additional information pertaining to the museum will be posted as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.