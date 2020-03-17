One with moderate injuries in crash on South Loop access road near Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a Tuesday morning crash on South Loop 289 in between Quaker Avenue and Slide Road.
That prompted that roadway to be closed for a few hours on Tuesday. The road was re-opened just before 11 a.m.
The following information was provided by Lubbock Police, Tuesday afternoon:
Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash in the 4500 block of South Loop 289.
62-year-old Sandra Little was traveling westbound on the South Loop 289 access road in a Mitsubishi Outlander. She veered to the left, traveled up the median embankment and struck a Ford Fusion, driven by 64-year-old Billy Wiggins.
Little was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with moderate injuries. Wiggins had no injuries.
The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.
