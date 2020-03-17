Organizers postpone ABC rodeo

By KCBD Staff | March 17, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 10:03 AM

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers with the ABC Pro Rodeo have postponed the event.

The rodeo was originally scheduled to take place from March 28 to April 5 inside the Mallet Event Center & Arena in Levelland. Now it is set to take place from May 28 to May 30.

The cancellation comes on the heels of guidelines from President Donald Trump that limits crowd sizes to less than 10 and a declaration from the Mayor of Lubbock to limit gathers to less than 200. Those are both related to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the world and United States.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety and health of participants, attendees, and the Hockley County Community,” organizers wrote in a news release. “We will be working on details of ticket exchanges and will get that information out as soon as possible.”

