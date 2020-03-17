Scholastic offering free website to keep kids busy over Spring Break

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you're wondering how you're going to keep your young child engaged during what could be an extended spring break, here's one idea.
Scholastic has set up a free 'learn from home' website with four categories: pre-k and kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3-though-5, and grades 6 and up.
Each section is equipped with one week of content with 15 additional days on the way, filled with articles and stories, videos, and learning challenges.
Kids can even go on virtual field trips or meet best-selling authors.
The website provides up to three hours worth of content each day and can be completed on any device.
For more information, visit https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html
