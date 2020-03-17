Severe storm threat will increase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fog, as forecast, is back. Drivers should anticipate rapidly varying visibility over short distances. Use your low-beam headlights, both at night and during the day. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 AM.
The fog and drizzle may reduce visibility to near zero at times.
Spotty rain showers and a few thundershowers are likely in the viewing area this morning. While rain is falling, visibility is likely to improve.
Spotty thunderstorms and a few rain showers are likely in the viewing area this afternoon. Some of the storms may be strong, even marginally severe. The main threat will be hail, up to about an inch in diameter, and strong wind gusts, near 60 mph.
Fog is likely again tonight, perhaps as early as late evening. Areas of low visibility are likely through late tomorrow morning.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected late tomorrow, with an increased risk of severe weather. The most likely time will be Wednesday evening. The main threat will be damaging winds, perhaps gusting over 60 mph. A secondary threat will be large hail, possibly from one to two inches in diameter.
Isolated tornadoes will be possible with the storms late tomorrow.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Outlook for today includes a Marginal to Slight Risk (low) across much of the viewing area. The outlook for tomorrow includes a Slight to Enhanced Risk (moderate) over much of the viewing area.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Risk Categories are:
1) Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms possible, severe storms not expected.
2) Marginal: Isolated severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds.
3) Slight: Scattered severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds, but one or two tornadoes possible.
4) Enhanced: Numerous severe storms possible: Few tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging wind gusts.
5) Moderate: Widespread severe storms likely: Strong tornadoes, destructive hail, and widespread wind damage.
6) High: Widespread severe storms expected: Tornado outbreak potential, widespread destructive hail and wind events.
I'll include the Outlooks for both days in my video which I'll add to the Weather Page later this morning.
A freeze is possible Friday morning with forecast lows in the 30s near Lubbock. A freeze is likely, and a hard freeze possible, Saturday morning.
