South Plains Food Bank will operate normal schedule, expects to serve more families

SPFB will continue operations on a regular schedule. At this time our most needed items are easy open food for our snack packs for kids and cleaning and sanitizing items to hand out if available. In this time of uncertainty, we are also asking our community to “Give Time. Give Funds. And Give Hope.” We have set a goal to raise $100,000 to meet the increased needs and provide emergency food to families, children, and seniors impacted by this crisis. You can donate on our website now at www.spfb.org.