South Plains Mall updates operating hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a post on social media, officials with the South Plains Mall have updated their operating hours to open later and close earlier.
This adjustment is temporary, but a timeline was not provided.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday, starting today (March 17).
“Each store and restaurant’s operating hours may vary, so please check their individual websites for the latest information. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, follow guidance from government health officials, and provide updates as we have new information to share. Thank you – we hope everyone understands our heightened focus on health and wellness.”
Also, the Easter Bunny will not be visiting the mall this year.
“Given current concerns about COVID-19, and with an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to cancel opportunities for guests to visit with and take photos with the Easter Bunny. If you have booked a reservation, our photo operator Cherry Hill will be refunding guests. Please call 800-475-4401 with any questions. We hope everyone understands our heightened focus on health and wellness at South Plains Mall.”
