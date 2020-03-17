Texas Panhandle Poison Center clearing up confusion on prevention coronavirus from spreading

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Poison Center is clearing up some confusion on how to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
In a news release, the center is warning the public that drinking bleach won’t prevent COVID-19 and that it could actually cause some serious injuries.
Cleaning products, like bleach and hand sanitzer, are safe and effective weapons to prevent the spread of germs, including the coronavirus.
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to use diluted bleach solutions on surfaces, children and even adults could mistake it for a drink if it’s rebottled.
In fact, exposure to cleaning products is the second leading cause of calls to poison centers nationwide.
Children under the age of six are at risk because their curiosity could lead them to swallowing or eating cleaning products that are left within reach. They could mistake the products for something safe to eat or drink.
Adults could be at risk for accidentally eating or drinking products, too.
Some cleaning products, including bleach, can cause burns when swallowed or when sprayed or splashed onto the skin or in the eyes.
Mixing some cleaning products could create a poisonous gas that causes coughing and serious breathing problems.
The center is offering some advice when storing and using cleaning products:
- Keep products out of sight and out of reach for children and pets.
- Leave products in their original containers and do not remove labels.
- Supervise children when using hand sanitizer.
- Don’t mix cleaning products together.
- Do not eat, drink or mix essential oils or homemade products because it could become poisonous.
If someone you know has swallowed, touched or breathed a harmful substance, call the center at 1-800-676-7364.
