TTU to begin transitioning to Work from Home Wednesday

Provided by Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec
Dear Texas Tech University Community,
As you know, we have taken unprecedented steps to protect the safety and health of our community. Because of the public health risks posed by COVID-19, our life at the University as we know it is changing.
Last week, we canceled classes through March 27 and announced the move to online course delivery on March 30.
Today, I’m announcing policy modifications to allow for remote work for as many Texas Tech employees as possible. Tomorrow we will post specific information of the plan as we are still finalizing all of the details of the work policy that will take effect on Wednesday, March 18.
But at this time we want to share the following information:
• By the end of the day on Tuesday, March 17 and until further notice, all employees whose roles allow it may, with the approval of their supervisor, begin to work from home. For more detail, please reference Phase III from Chancellor Tedd Mitchell’s memo issued earlier today.
• Some jobs will require employees to be present on campus. The University remains committed to the health and safety of all those who work on campus during this time and we will continue to adopt recommended safety standards from the CDC.
• Supervisors and chairs will clarify who is expected to work from home or on campus based on the needs and requirements of each department.
• With the approval of your supervisor and completion of the necessary paperwork, you may take home all appropriate equipment and materials you may need to complete your work from home. HR and IT will be available to provide support as we transition to a new way of working throughout this situation. Specific contact information will be provided tomorrow.
• The full policy and applicable forms will be available tomorrow morning on the HR website.
Our decisions and behaviors will do much to determine the severity of this situation. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to the virus, so I urge us all to practice social distancing in addition to washing your hands regularly, keeping common areas clean, and using hand-sanitizer when necessary.
Please take a moment to follow Texas Tech on Twitter and visit go.ttu.edu/coronavirus for the latest information and updates.
Sincerely,
Lawrence Schovanec
President
Texas Tech University