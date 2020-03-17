Vail resorts to close North American resorts for the 2019-20 ski season

(News Release from Vail Resorts Management Company) - Given the current situation involving the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on our communities, we have now made a decision that our North American resorts and retail stores will remain closed for the 2019-20 winter ski season. Dependent on the situation with COVID-19, and pending weather conditions, we will consider reopening Breckenridge in Colorado, Heavenly in Lake Tahoe and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April/early May.
Additionally, Vail Resorts owned and operated lodging properties will close on Friday, March 20, with final check-ins allowed until 4 p.m. MT today. Epic Mountain Express, our Colorado shuttle service, will run through tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18. Both will remain closed until further notice.
While it is incredibly disappointing for us to mark the end of the season at this time, we know it is the most responsible path forward for the health and wellbeing of our guests, our employees and the amazing communities where we operate.
Guests can process refunds and credits on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more, subject to applicable terms and conditions, using this online form. For answers to our frequently asked questions, go here.
We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. As the crisis of COVID-19 passes, our mountains will be here, waiting for your return. It’s the people who love skiing and riding who will get us through – our employees, our community members and each of you who are so passionate and dedicated to ensuring the longevity of our sport.