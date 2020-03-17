Wayland Baptist University cancels graduations due to Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - We are taking this global threat very seriously and the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priority.
We will continue to implement any new restrictions or necessary measures to keep the Wayland community safe. We encourage you to adhere to health officials’ recommendations to limit your contact with others.
Due to federally issued guidance prohibiting significant sized gatherings; the following Wayland graduation ceremonies have also been canceled:
- Wichita Falls, TX and Altus, OK - March 20
- Phoenix, AZ - April 3
- Sierra Vista, AZ - April 4
- Fairbanks, AK –April 16
- Anchorage, AK –April 17
- Hawaii –May 2
- Plainview, TX –May 9
Affected students may elect to participate in the next available Wayland graduation ceremony regardless of location. Students wishing to graduate from another location should contact that WBU campus in advance.
Future graduation ceremonies scheduled beyond May 9 continue to be evaluated and a decision for those ceremonies will be made in the near future as the situation develops.
All NAIA spring sports practices and competitions have been canceled for the remainder of the semester.
E-Sports have been suspended by NACE until April 13.
While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus among any of our students, faculty or staff, we continue to plan for and evaluate the potential need to shift to essential personnel only on campus and to ask the remainder of the workforce to work remotely.
The university continues to evaluate teaching scenarios (online or face-to-face instruction) and residential living options for the remainder of the spring semester. We expect to make an announcement on March 19 regarding these issues.
To further suppress the potential spread of the virus, existing non-Wayland groups originally scheduled to visit or meet at university buildings are canceled during the period of March 16-April 6. No new, non-Wayland groups are being scheduled at this time and university officials will continually review this policy as the situation develops.
Thank you for teaming with us, both in action and in prayer, to do everything we can to decrease the likelihood of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the Wayland community, and to protect the most vulnerable among us.
