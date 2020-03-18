Abernathy ISD extending spring break 1 week

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - With the recent news of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock, Abernathy ISD will extend Spring Break one week.
While we will continue to monitor the situation, students are currently scheduled to return to school on Tuesday, March 31.
Monday, March 30 was already in our District Calendar as a student holiday.
We will provide more information later this week on how we can provide meals for students in need.
It is our desire to reconvene and allow our students and staff to finish the school year in the traditional setting. We are, however, preparing for distance learning if needed.
Thank you for your understanding and flexibility. We will continue to communicate updates as they develop.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.