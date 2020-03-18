2 Baylor professors have tested positive for the Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Five McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday morning.
All of the cases are travel-related, health officials said.
The residents who tested positive include a 64-year-old man who recently traveled to Israel, a 68-year-old man from Ecuador who recently visited relatives, and a man, 54, and his wife, 52, who recently traveled to New York.
Officials didn’t have details on the fifth case.
None of the five has been hospitalized.
Two of the five are Baylor University faculty members who traveled to New York over spring break, the university’s president, Dr. Linda Livingstone, said in an email to students and staff.
“The two faculty members recently traveled to New York City over spring break on non-University travel and began feeling ill upon their return. I can confirm that they did not return to the Baylor campus, and thankfully, have been in self-isolation since traveling home,” she said in the email.
Another 16 residents have been tested for the virus, officials said.
Results are pending.
The city’s order, which took effect at midnight, bans any gathering, indoor or outdoor, that brings or could bring 50 or more people together in a single room or enclosed space.
It also closes down indoor recreational facilities and indoor amusement facilities, which include such businesses as gyms, theaters, pool halls, bingo halls and video arcades.
“The steps the City of Waco took yesterday will help flatten the curve to help slow and prevent the community spread,” Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a news conference Tuesday morning.
The five cases announced Tuesday raises the total of cases of the virus in Central Texas to eight.
Three Bell County residents have also tested positive for COVID-19.
