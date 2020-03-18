LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - In light of confirmed COVID-19 cases in our largest neighboring county, Brownfied ISD will close until April 1st. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation for changes.
We will rollout our feeding and instructional continuation plan early next week. We are dedicated to serving our students and our community.
As stated in earlier communication, we would not hesitate to close with confirmation. That confirmation was received soon after our messages went out and we are adjusting accordingly.
Thank you for your support in helping combat this virus.
