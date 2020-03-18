City of Lubbock Facilities Change Hours

There are a few exceptions to the temporary closures. Residents who must request records in-person from the Vital Statistics Department may do so through one, shielded station at City Hall. This station is immediately inside the City Hall doors. Residents who require in-person assistance from City of Lubbock Utilities will have access to shielded stations inside the lobby at the Lubbock Business Center. The Municipal Court will provide limited access to a shielded station inside the Court for anyone needing to resolve a citation. All of these services are also available through email, mail, telephone and electronic portals. We encourage everyone to use these alternative methods if possible.