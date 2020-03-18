City of Lubbock, TTU officials to hold joint news conference for COVID-19 update, 5:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD NewsChannel 11 will live stream a news conference at 5:30 p.m. as Texas Tech and City of Lubbock officials provide an update about COVID-19 at Lubbock City Hall.
The first two cases reported in Lubbock County were announced on Tuesday evening. One is a resident of Lubbock County and the other is a resident of Hockley County.
Speakers will include City Management, Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Public Health Authority Dr. Ronald Cook and Texas Tech University System officials.
