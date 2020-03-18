Consider This: A special message about COVID-19, KCBD and you

We also count on you. We need nurses and doctors to go to work and care for our sick. We need police officers and firefighters to protect our community. We need truck drivers, restaurant workers, garbage men and women and daycare workers. If you have a job, someone needs you. In the past, some of us felt that meant we should go to work even if we were sick. I’m guilty of that. But it was never a good idea, and now more than ever that attitude needs to change. If you are sick, stay home. Call the doctor’s office before you go sit in the clinic next to other sick people.